Shaw High School welcomes new marching band director

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The East Cleveland City School District announced that Randolph Woods Jr. would be taking over as the new director of the marching band at Shaw High School.

In the announcement Wednesday, the District says Woods is a Shaw alumnus and graduated as Valedictorian in 2004.

He attended Howard University and received his Master of Arts in Music Education at Kent State University.

He’s been with the district since 2009.

The Mighty Shaw Cardinal Marching Band has seen a lot of success with more than 250 first-place honors in competitions and appearances at marquee events like the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics and the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers Championship parade.

The band’s previous director resigned in June.

“Our job is to build well-rounded individuals, young men and women who will grow to become strong global citizens. I want our students to feel empowered to be able to do what they want to do once they leave us. The Mighty Shaw Cardinal Marching Band is critical to that development,” said Woods said in a press release.

“I can’t wait to see what the marching band is going to do this year,” said Shaw High School principal Larry Ellis.