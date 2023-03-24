CLEVELAND (WJW) – Students, families and friends at St. Mark School in West Park shaved their heads during the St. Baldrick’s Foundation signature event Friday morning.

Eighty-five people said goodbye to their hair to help raise money for childhood cancer research at St. Mark School on Montrose Avenue in Cleveland.

According to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, the local events have already raised more than $60,000, with more than 100 participants registered to go bald to support the Foundation’s mission to take childhood back from cancer.

According to the foundation, one in five children diagnosed with cancer will not survive.

Cleveland Clinic Children’s will also hold its 4th annual St. Baldrick’s Event on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the R Building located on 8950 Euclid Ave.

That event has a fundraising goal of $20,000 with 34 expected shavees.

According to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, hair will be donated locally to Dream A Wig.

To learn more about the St. Baldrick’s Foundation events, click here.