Shave it off! Volunteers get buzz cuts to raise money for childhood cancer research

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It was all about getting a fresh haircut for a cause Saturday.

The Shave it Off event featured dozens of patients, friends and medical professionals getting their hair buzzed off to raise funds for St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which works to fund childhood cancer research.

This was the 11th year Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital came together to with Case Western Reserve to host the local event.

West Park Barber Shop on Lorain Avenue helped out. Plus, other salons from all over the state joined the event virtually via Zoom.

More than $800,000 for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation since the event first started.

Find out more about some of the people who volunteered in the video at the top of the story. Many have been personally affected by cancer.