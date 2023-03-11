(WJW) — Stylists and shavees were in person for the first time since 2020 at the 12th annual St. Baldrick’s event, “Shave it off,” to benefit UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital on Friday.

Nearly 100 doctors, nurses, researchers, patients, family members and friends signed up to brave the shave in the Trisha O’Brien Pavilion at 2101 Adelbert Road.

To date, the event has raised more than $900,000 for St. Baldrick’s Foundation, the world’s largest volunteer-driven and donor-centered fundraising program for childhood cancer research, according to the foundation.

