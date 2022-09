SHARON CENTER, Ohio (WJW) — The Sharon Center township fire department responded to a one-car rollover crash Monday morning.

It happened along Sharon Copley Road, east of State Road, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Occupants were taken to downtown Akron hospitals.

“Buckle up, seat belts save lives,” the post reads.

Township fire department officials were unable to offer more details Monday.

Granger Township Fire Department provided mutual aid.