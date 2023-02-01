DETROIT (WJW) — An art teacher in Michigan is causing a stir with her front yard full of sharks.

These particular toothy creatures may only be made of snow and ice and food coloring, but Jennifer Ramirez has made her sculptures look quite lifelike.

“Took a break from drawing for a little while today. Got some sharks started,” Ramirez said in a Facebook post over the weekend.

The sharks, which are not native to Michigan, can be seen in Madison Heights, a suburb of Detroit, or just on the internet.

How it started:

Photo courtesy Jennifer Ramirez

How it ended:

Photo courtesy Jennifer Ramirez

Photo courtesy Jennifer Ramirez

Photo courtesy Jennifer Ramirez

Photo courtesy Jennifer Ramirez

While there may not be enough snow in yards in Northeast Ohio, hopefully these masterpieces offer some inspiration.