(WJW) – Authorities in Mexico are trying to determine what creature was behind a deadly attack.

It happened off Mexico’s Pacific coast at Playa Quieta Thursday.

According to the Civil Defense Office, first responders rushed to the scene after a 911 call. They found a woman with injuries to her lower leg. She was hospitalized.

First responders found a man dead on the scene who also suffered injuries to his lower legs, according to authorities.

They say the two were attacked by either a shark or a crocodile, both of which inhabit the area.

Search tours are being carried out in the area in coordination with the Secretary of the Navy, officials said.

If it is confirmed as a shark attack, it would be the second deadly incident this month on Mexico’s southern Pacific coast.

A woman died after she was bitten by a shark in Melaque earlier this month.