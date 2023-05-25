[Editor’s Note: The video report above is about a massive shark pinged off the South Carolina coast.]

(WJW) – An American visiting the Turks and Caicos Islands was attacked by a shark while snorkeling.

A Caribbean news website, Loop News, reports the 22-year-old Connecticut woman was snorkeling with a friend when the attack took place.

According to the news website, the woman was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. An employee of the resort indicated that the woman had her leg bitten off.

The victim has not yet been identified. The attack took place Wednesday shortly after 3 p.m.