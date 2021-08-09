‘Shared responsibility’: OSHP reminds motorists about school bus safety as kids head back to class

**Related Video Above: Hudson bus driver writes notes for students**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As children head back to school this month, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding all drivers to be aware of buses carting these kiddos around.

“Safety on the roadway is a shared responsibility by school bus drivers and motorists,” Captain Eric

Sheppard, commander of the Cleveland District, said in a statement. “Motorists should always exercise caution while children are boarding and exiting school buses.”

The Ohio statistics on school bus-involved crashes from 2016-2020 show that nearly 6,000 incidents took place, with 1,923 people injured and eight people killed in the process. All of those deaths were people not on the bus.

In honor of August being School Bus Safety Month, OSHP wants motorists to remember the following traffic rules:

Stop at least 10 feet back or in front when a bus is stopped with flashing lights and an extended stop sign.

Do not move until the bus begins to move again.

OSHP also reminds you to always allow for extra time in your commute if you have bus stops near you.

Find out more about school bus-involved crashes in the OSHP map below: