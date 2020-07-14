Share your pics: Look up! Comet NEOWISE visible in NE Ohio this month

UNITED STATES (CNN/AP) — A newly discovered comet is streaking past Earth, providing a stunning nighttime show after buzzing the sun and expanding its tail.

Comet NEOWISE swept within Mercury’s orbit a week ago. Its close proximity to the sun caused dust and gas to burn off its surface and create an even bigger debris tail. Now the comet is headed our way, with closest approach in about one week. It is the first visible comet of 2020.

The comet, officially known as C/2020 F3, was spotted by NASA’s NEOWISE satellite in March, as it made its initial approach to the sun. It survived its loop around the sun and will be reaching the point in its orbit where it is closest to Earth in the next week.

**Check out photos submitted by our viewers of the comet.**

Captured it on July 13, 2020 around 10.15pm – 10.30pm at Edgewater Park, Cleveland OH. (Photo Credit: Yuki/@yukio_cle)

Wide angle pic of Comet NEOWISE taken at 4:40 a.m. 7/12 by Chuck Reinhart of Columbia Station, OH at a dark sky site near West Salem, OH. The comet is developing a brighter, larger tail and should make for excellent viewing in the NE evening sky later this coming week as the 1 st quarter moon wanes. The comet is shown to the lower left of the constellation Auriga with the Pleaides cluster (to upper left) and planet Venus ( to lower right) of the right side of this image.



Comet NEOWISE. Taken by Chuck Reinhart at 4:32 am 7/12 from West Salem, OH.

Comet NEOWISE in the morning twilight, 4:51 am 7/12 taken by Chuck Reinhart at a site near West Salem, OH.

Those in the northern hemisphere can catch this comet in the north sky for most of the month at early dawn and dusk. Comets often appear faint in the sky, so it is easiest to catch a glimpse in the early morning and evening, when there is just enough sunlight to see them against the night sky, but not so much they are washed out.

“For the northern hemisphere, it’s very low to the horizon in the early morning,” says Karl Battams, an astrophysicist with the Naval Research Laboratory. “People need to get up early, but it’s easily visible with binoculars.”

In case you wondered, the comet does not pose any danger to the planet and will pass by harmlessly.

Several Ohioans have already caught glimpse of the comet.

The comet will be visible around the world until mid-August, when it heads back toward the outer solar system. While it’s visible with the naked eye in dark skies with little or no light pollution, binoculars are needed to see the long tail, according to NASA.

Part of the NEOWISE satellite operations is to help researchers distinguish between near-earth objects with dangerous orbits (potentially hazardous asteroids, or PHAs), and those that are not a threat, according to NASA. Its infrared lens allows it to see comets particularly well, as they are commonly darker objects in the night sky, says Battams.

NASA’s NEOWISE satellite launched first in 2009 as WISE. It’s relaunch in 2013 as NEOWISE brought with it a new mission: “to assist NASA’s efforts to identify and characterize the population of near-Earth objects,” says NASA.

