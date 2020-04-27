Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: Latest for April 26, 2020

Shaquille O’Neal covers funeral expenses for Louisiana boy killed in car crash, TMZ reports

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Shaquille O’Neal attends the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on TNT at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Turner Sports)

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WJW) –NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is making sure a family in Louisiana doesn’t have to worry about the burial expenses for their child who died in a car accident.

According to TMZ, 11-year-old Keshon Batiste was one of two boys killed in the crash. The other victim was identified as 12-year-old Trayvon Alexander. They were in the back seat of a vehicle when the driver reportedly ran a stop sign and struck a ditch and then a tree.

Trayvon’s family was able to cover his burial, however, Keshon’s was unable to come up with all of the money needed and started a GoFundMe for assistance. Once Shaq heard about the story, he immediately offered to help pay the difference.

Both boys were laid to rest on Saturday.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral