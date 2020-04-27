Shaquille O’Neal covers funeral expenses for Louisiana boy killed in car crash, TMZ reports

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Shaquille O’Neal attends the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on TNT at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Turner Sports)

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WJW) –NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is making sure a family in Louisiana doesn’t have to worry about the burial expenses for their child who died in a car accident.

According to TMZ, 11-year-old Keshon Batiste was one of two boys killed in the crash. The other victim was identified as 12-year-old Trayvon Alexander. They were in the back seat of a vehicle when the driver reportedly ran a stop sign and struck a ditch and then a tree.

Trayvon’s family was able to cover his burial, however, Keshon’s was unable to come up with all of the money needed and started a GoFundMe for assistance. Once Shaq heard about the story, he immediately offered to help pay the difference.

Both boys were laid to rest on Saturday.