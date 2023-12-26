(WJW) – Shannen Doherty is thankful for another Christmas and ready for 2024.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum, shared an update on her health on her podcast.

Doherty has been battling cancer since 2015.

The actor was joined by her mother, Rosa Doherty, in a Christmas Day podcast, “Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty.”

“This year is about just being incredibly grateful that we’re here and we get to spend time with the people that are by our sides through thick and thin, who don’t walk away, who love us unconditionally, and that have the same beliefs and morals and standards and people who have character. I’m just so thankful really to be here for it,” Doherty said.

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. In November of 2023 she said the cancer had spread to her bones.

But she says she had a little break from that worry over the holidays.

“I even got to schedule my cancer infusions where I would be recovered completely from it for Christmas,” Doherty shared.

“For me, it’s been a turbulent year, some massive health struggles, some massive personal struggles, a lot of heartbreak and fear,” she said.

But things are looking up.

“But with all of that, I have found… I was actually saying this to myself the other night, ‘God I think I’m actually starting to live the happiest version of myself.’”

“Even though it’s been such a contentious year for me,” added Doherty. “For some reason it just feels it’s gotten a lot lighter lately and a lot more positive.”