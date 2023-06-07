(WJW) – Shannen Doherty, known for her roles in “Beverly Hills 90210” and “Charmed,” has shared an update on her health.

The actress revealed that she had been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in 2020.

On Tuesday, she announced that a CT scan done on January 5 showed she had brain metastases, a condition caused by cancer cells spreading from their original site to the brain. Doherty posted a video on Instagram receiving radiation therapy to treat the condition.

“January 12, the first round of radiation took place. My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life. I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like,” she wrote on Instagram.

The actress has been open about her cancer journey, updating her fans and followers on her treatments and progress. She has also used her platform to encourage people to get regular checkups and mammograms, emphasizing the importance of early detection.