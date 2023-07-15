CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Guardians’ right-handed pitcher Shane Bieber has been placed on the injured list due to right elbow inflammation.

The team released an update on Bieber Saturday morning.

The move is retroactive to July 12. In response, the Guardians have called up right-hander Michael Kelly from Triple-A.

The duration of his absence is uncertain. Bieber had been experiencing forearm discomfort for several weeks leading up to the All-Star break.

This season, Bieber has posted a 3.77 ERA and a 2.88 strikeout-to-walk ratio, which are below his usual standards.

The Guardians are already without Triston McKenzie and Cal Quantrill, further testing their pitching depth.