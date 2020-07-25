Shane Bieber breaks Indians record for most strike outs on opening day

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Shane Bieber proved to be unstoppable at the Cleveland Indians home opener against the Kansas City Royals Friday night.

The right handed pitcher broke a franchise record with the most strike outs on opening day. His incredible performance helped lead the team to victory 2-0.

The Indians didn’t have their usual crowds hyping them up for the game. MLB opted not to have fans this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the team got creative and placed cardboard cut outs in the stands instead.

A lively bunch behind the bag at 1st.#OurTribe pic.twitter.com/8EQkAvSDJa — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 25, 2020

Before the game started tonight, a tribute was held for Black Lives Matter with some of the players choosing to kneel. There was also a moment of silence for those who’ve passed away from COVID-19.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – JULY 24: The Cleveland Indians observe a moment of silence prior to the Opening Day game against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on July 24, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. The 2020 season had been postponed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Aleta Wissner, a caregiver in the COVID-19 unit at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital, threw out the ceremonial first pitch. The string section of the Cleveland Orchestra performed the national anthem. Both were prerecorded.

