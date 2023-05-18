[Watch a previous FOX 8 News in the Morning appearance from Shammas Malik in the player above.]

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron’s presumptive Mayor-Elect Shammas Malik on Thursday announced the team leading his transition.

Malik’s website, TogetherForAkron.com, launched Thursday, is where constituents can submit their own ideas for the future and get regular updates from the incoming administration.

“Our goal is to put a plan in place to execute our Together for Akron vision,” Maria Duvuvuei, Malik’s former campaign manager and now his transition strategic director, is quoted in a news release. “Then, to have a way we can track and communicate progress on reaching these goals out to the community on an ongoing basis, so that we have a transparent and accountable process to the people of Akron.”

Malik previously announced a four-part plan to achieve safe neighborhoods, quality schools, affordable housing, health equity, good jobs and environmental sustainability in the city.

The four community leaders serving as advisers and co-chairs guiding Malik’s seven-month transition include:

Tracy Carter, director of government relations at Summa Health System

Jeremy Lile, executive director of Heart to Heart Leadership

Robert DeJournett, senior pastor of St. Ashworth Temple Church of God in Christ and founder of DeJournett Consulting

Tony O’Leary of Du & Associates, former executive director of Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority, former city of Akron deputy mayor for administration, and former city of Akron planning director

“These four individuals are folks I have immense respect for, and whom I have turned to for advice throughout our campaign,” Malik is quoted in a news release. “They have a deep love and commitment for this city, and I’m incredibly thankful for their service.”

Also on Malik’s team are his mayoral campaign staffers — including Duvuvuei — and a former member of outgoing Mayor Dan Horrigan’s cabinet:

Ellen Lander-Nischt, the former press secretary and senior strategic counsel for the Horrigan administration, will serve as a strategic advisor for the transition

Julie Caruso, formerly Malik’s deputy campaign manager, will serve as transition operations director

Arell Tee, formerly the campaign’s organizing director, will serve as transition deputy director

