‘Shameless’ actor and comedian dies at 40

LAST COMIC STANDING — Episode 905 — Pictured: Ricarlo Flanagan — (Photo by: Ben Cohen/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

(WJW) – Actor, rapper and comedian Ricarlo Flanagan has died at age 40.

Flanagan’s agent confirmed the news to Deadline.

His cause of death has not been confirmed.

Flanagan recently posted to Twitter about contracting COVID-19.

This covid is no joke. I don't wish this on anybody. — Ricarlo Flanagan (@FatherFlanagn) October 1, 2021

Flanagan had a recurring role on Shameless and appeared on Last Comic Standing.

He also guest-starred on The Mick, The Carmichael Show, Insecure, and Mad About You.

Flanagan’s 4th album under the name Father Flanagan was scheduled for release Wednesday.