Shaker Heights to open mobile post office 2 days per week

* Watch video above to hear more about community official’s response to the post office’s closure *

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Shaker Heights residents will soon have access to some post office amenities at the temporarily closed E. 130th location.

Beginning May 24, every Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., a mobile post office located at 2855 E. 130th Street in Cleveland, will provide standard services including stamps, package mailing, and money orders, according to the U.S Postal Service.

The USPS says passport services will not be offered at the mobile post office and P.O. box customers should continue to pick up their mail at the Shaker Main Post Office at 3675 Warrensville Center Road in Cleveland.

On Tuesday, Cleveland Councilman Blaine Griffin held a news conference on the closed U.S. Post Office with a call for it to be immediately reopened, saying it has “tremendously impacted the ability of the residents in the Buckeye-Shaker and Woodland Hills community and 44120 zip code to pay bills, fill prescriptions and get other medical support, do business and stay in touch with their family.”

The USPS temporarily suspended operations at the Shaker Heights finance unit, located on East 130th Street, in November following an incident. Specifics about what happened have not been released. No one was injured.

The USPS says in the interest of safety and security for employees and customers, they are installing additional security measures and plans to reopen by October 2021.