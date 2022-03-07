Shaker Heights police say it’s a miracle driver wasn’t killed after huge tree falls on car

SHAKER HEIGHTS, A driver is lucky to be alive after a massive tree fell on their car in Shaker Heights over the weekend.

According to Shaker Heights Police, officers were called to Park Avenue on Sunday, at the height of the high-wind advisory, for a tree that fell on a car.

When first responders got there, they found that a 50-foot oak tree completely crushed the back end of the vehicle.

Fortunately, officers and firefighters were able to help the driver out of the vehicle safely.

Police officials say it’s a miracle that the driver wasn’t killed in the incident.

In a Facebook post, the department said, “Sometimes you have to look hard for miracles, and sometimes they are as obvious as a 50-foot oak.”