SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — On a cold and rainy day in Northeast Ohio, with some in the area even seeing snow, the power has gone out for some in one community.

Shaker Heights police said that the city has experienced major power outage issues, mostly affecting those west of Lee Road.

Drivers are asked to use caution through the city, with some stop lights out. Crews are reportedly on the scene working to restore power.