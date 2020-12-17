Shaker Heights police team up with residents to catch package thieves

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Shaker Heights Police Department says it worked with residents to track down two people suspected in a series of package thefts.

Police say there have been several reports of stolen packages over the last few weeks.

Shaker Heights police shared a photo on Facebook of a pickup truck used in the thefts.

They say they’ve recovered many stolen packages, and they’re still investigating.

Police believe there could be more victims.

If you have not contacted police about a missing package, give them a call at (216)491-1234.

The suspects have not been identified.

