Shaker Heights police investigating after man, 10-year-old son robbed at gunpoint in church parking lot

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Shaker Heights police are looking for unknown male suspects following a pair of armed robberies near churches in the community.

Police were first called to the 17000 block of Winslow Road on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. after a 50-year-old man and his 10 year-old man were reportedly robbed at gunpoint. They told police that two masked and hooded men approached them in the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church parking lot and demanded money and any other personal property while holding a gun to the 50-year-old Shaker Heights resident’s side.

The two suspects took what they could and fled the scene, police reported.

Then around 9:45 p.m. a 65-year-old South Euclid woman reported that two masked and hooded men had tried to steal her vehicle while she was parked just across from St. Dominic’s Church on Winslow Road, not far from the earlier incident. She told police the incident took place around 7 p.m. and that one of the men had a gun and told her to get out. However, the two men were not successful in taking her vehicle, police said, and they ran off.

No victims were injured in either incident, police said. The suspects were described as being thin and in their early 20s.

Police said that while the incidents are similar, it’s still unclear if they are 100 percent related. Patrols have also increased in this area, police said, and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Shaker Heights police.