Shaker Heights officials close spillway, say structure is compromised

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – City officials in Shaker Heights are warning residents not to breach the barrier at the Horseshoe Lake spillway.

They posted photos of the condition of the spillway on Facebook.

Courtesy: City of Shaker Heights Government

City officials say there’s no concrete left under the walkway and the stone structure itself is seriously compromised.

Once testing in the area is complete, crews will install enhanced barricades to keep people from using the spillway.

They say the spillway is a danger to the public and will remain closed until further notice.