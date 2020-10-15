Shaker Heights officer terminated after making obscene gesture at protesters

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The Shaker Heights Police Department has terminated an officer who was under investigation for making an obscene gesture toward a group of peaceful protestors while working security outside the presidential debate in Cleveland on September 29.

(The reported gesture can be seen in the image, below, on the far left side of the photo; it was captured during a FOX 8 news livestream.)

According to a letter from the department, Corporal Michael Spuzzillo met with Chief of Police Jeffery DeMuth Wednesday for a pre-disciplinary hearing.

Based on discussions in the hearing, DeMuth determined that Spuzzillo had a “number of general order and policy violations.” He outlined several actions and offenses that contributed to the termination including:

Inability to control impulsivity

Actions that undoubtedly risked the safety and well being of your teammates and the citizens in attendance at the protest

The considerable number of general order and policy violations for which you have received extensive training

Disregard for the mission of the police department, the culture of the city you work in, and the overall national climate have brought an unmistakable and immeasurable embarrassment to the department and the city.

Click here to read the termination letter in its entirety.

Spuzzillo had originally been placed on leave with pay while an internal investigation was underway.

Additionally, the FOX 8 I-TEAM recently revealed that his most recent job reviews showed concern about him voicing “his opinions openly.”

