SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The mayor of Shaker Heights has announced Wayne Hudson as the next chief of police in the city.

Hudson is coming to Shaker Heights from Douglas County, Nebraska, where he served as Chief Deputy Sheriff, according to a press release from the city.

“I am very pleased to announce Wayne Hudson’s appointment as police chief,” Mayor David Weiss said. “He comes to Shaker Heights with a broad and impressive background in law enforcement, demonstrated commitment to community and inclusion, and strong interpersonal communication skills, all of which I view as critical for our next police chief. He will be leading a department of skilled and dedicated professionals with a solid leadership team in place.”

Hudson began his law enforcement career as a security police specialist in the United States Air

Force, serving from 1986-1992. He started his civilian law enforcement career in 1994 as a reserve deputy sheriff with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. In 1995 he was hired into a full-time position with the agency, where he rose through the ranks to Sergeant, Lieutenant, and in 2013, Captain. In 2021, he was appointed Chief Deputy, the press release said.

Hudson will replace retiring Police Chief Jeffrey DeMuth. He announced his retirement plans in

June.

Hudson will officially be appointed as the Shaker Heights chief of police on January 9, according to the press release.