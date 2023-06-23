SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A Shaker Heights kindergarten student, named Nico Mata, has passed away unexpectedly.

According to a message written to Shaker Heights Schools families and staff from Superintendent Dr. David Glasner, the district is setting up grief counseling for any students, staff and family members who are in need of such services.

“The loss of a child is especially tragic, and students and staff will experience grief in a variety of ways,” Glasner said in the statement.

Counselors and additional supports, such as art therapists, will be at Mercer Elementary School for several days next week. Those dates and times are listed below:

Monday, June 26: 12-3 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Thursday, June 29: 4-5 p.m.

The statement also provided several ways parents and guardians can support their children through experiencing a loss.

Resources from the National Association of School Psychologists include:

“Please keep the Mata family in your thoughts during this difficult time,” Glasner said in the statement.

Glasner also asked that families of students in need of immediate assistance call 988 or Bellefaire’s 24/7 Crisis Hotline at 1-888-418-6777.

Families can also contact the Safe Schools Helpline 24 hours a day at 1-800-418-6423, ext. 359, text TIPS to 614-426-0240 or at safeschoolhelpline.com.