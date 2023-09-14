SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — After a reported threat to Shaker Heights’ Thursday night football game, the game is expected to continue, but without spectators or the marching band.

Shaker Heights High School was slated to play Maple Heights High School on Thursday evening, but restrictions were put in place “as a precaution following a report of a possible threat related to tonight’s game,” reads a statement on the district’s website.

Administrators and Shaker Heights police are currently investigating.

Shaker Heights Middle School band students who were held at the school ahead of the Thursday game will be dismissed to their guardians, according to the statement. The district is expected to release pickup instructions to those families “shortly.”