** Watch prior coverage in the player above.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 19-year-old Cleveland man accused of shooting two teen girls who were sitting in a parked car in Shaker Heights pleaded not guilty Monday.

Lonnel L. Terry was indicted Dec. 14 by a Cuyahoga County grand jury on four counts of felonious assault, one count of discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises and receiving stolen property — specifically, a vehicle.

It marked the 11th time Terry has been indicted in Cuyahoga County since May, court records show.

Terry appeared Monday, Dec. 19, before Cuyahoga County Judge Mark Majer, who handed him a $100,000 bond. Upon his court-supervised release, he would be placed under GPS monitoring and ordered against contact with the victims, court records show.

The shooting happened the evening of Nov. 9 along Colwyn Road, police said. Both 14-year-old girls were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It appeared the shots were fired from a truck with tinted windows, police said.

Terry faces dozens of charges in other cases over the last seven months, including robbery, abduction, aggravated theft, identity fraud, forgery, grand theft of a motor vehicle and aggravated menacing, among others.

He’s currently in the Cuyahoga County Jail. His combined bond in all 11 cases, including the Shaker Heights shooting, is a total of $200,000.