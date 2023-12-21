SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Shaker Heights High School girls basketball game was canceled Thursday night due to a possible threat related to the game, school officials announced.

In an emergency notice to families, the Shaker Heights School District said the game was canceled as a precaution.

School officials say the Shaker Heights Police Department is investigating the possible threat.

Shaker Heights was supposed to face off against Louisville Thursday night.

FOX 8 has reached out to the district for more information on this developing story.