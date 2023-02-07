RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) — In an extensive search of Portage County Jail inmates on Monday, deputies found small amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine, as well as one makeshift device that could be used as a weapon, or a “shank.”

The weapon was a spork that had been melted down, with wiring grafted onto the melted portion, said Portage County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Robert Clouden, who oversees the sheriff’s K-9 unit, which brought all five of the department’s narcotics dogs to the jail for the Monday search.

The K-9s also found less than 1 gram each of fentanyl and methamphetamine during the hours-long search, Clouden said.

It’s unclear how the drugs were smuggled into the facility, Clouden said. No matter how hard jail officials may work at keeping a prison free of contraband, “where there’s a will, there’s a way,” he said.

Incoming jail inmates are patted down, then changed out of their clothes and given a jail uniform. They’re then scanned by the jail’s X-ray machine. While that device can detect large items that inmates are attempting to smuggle in a body cavity, it’s harder at picking up smaller amounts of drugs — harder still if the inmate has a high body mass, Clouden said.

Monday’s jail shakedown wasn’t the first, and it won’t be the last, he added.

“Sheriff Bruce D. Zuchowski takes the security of the jail seriously, and will continue these ‘shake downs’ on a regular basis,” reads the post. “Our proactive enforcement doesn’t stop on the streets. The same behavior that brought these individuals into our custody will be aggressively sought after in our custody.”