WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Burger fans on the west side can breathe a little easier as Shake Shack officially opened in Westlake Monday.

The location at 2209 Crocker Road is the fast food chain’s seventh restaurant in Ohio. While the spot does have a drive-thru, it is not yet open to customers, employees told FOX 8.

But for those going inside for pickup or to sit down, the brand’s famed assortment of beef cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and milkshakes are available for order.

Shake Shack has expanded all over the United States since opening in New York City back in 2004.

The newly opened location, which is part of the new Crocker Commons across from Crocker Park, joins other Northeast Ohio spots at Pinecrest, downtown Cleveland and Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.