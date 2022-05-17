CLEVELAND (WJW) — Three tenants are coming soon to a Westlake mixed-use development slated to open Fall 2022.

The fast casual hamburger chain Shake Shack, Indian restaurant Choolaah and Verizon Wireless will find a new home at 2207 Crocker Road, according to a release from Five Forty Investments.

The 16-acre project, across from Crocker Park, that began in October 2021 is expected to feature nearly 30,000 square feet of retail and 63,000 square feet of office space when completed.

Future site of Crocker Commons (Credit: CBRE Real Estate)

Shake Shack serves American classics including made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the company has expanded to more than 350 locations in the U.S. and internationally.

Max Sussman, of Five Forty Investments, says that 4 additional tenants are in lease negotiations and another announcement should be expected soon.