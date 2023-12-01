SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an arrest in an investigation into crimes against children.

According to a press release, SWAT Team members served a search warrant on Thursday just before 4:30 p.m. on Eastern Road.

The sheriff’s office reports the warrant was based on information provided by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

The Summit County sheriff’s office says “additional evidence” was found inside the residence.

Police arrested Curtis Burden, 27, on a charge of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

The sheriff says Burden is in the Summit County Jail.

Burden was already registered as a sex offender.

He was convicted in 2016 on a charge of pandering obscenity involving a minor and is a Tier 2 sex offender, according to the Ohio Sex Offender Registry.