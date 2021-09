Willie Garson attends Neuro Brands Presenting Sponsor At The Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Neuro Brands)

(WJW)– Actor Willie Garson died Tuesday after a short illness, according to People.

Variety confirmed his passing from a family member, while TMZ said “Bosch” star Titus Welliver broke the news.

Garson was best known for his roles as Stanford Blatch on “Sex and the City” and Mozzie on the USA Network series “White Collar.”

He was set to appear in the upcoming SATC reboot “And Just Like That…” alongside Sarah Jessica Parker.