Sewer district once again warns of sewage overflow at Edgewater Beach following storms

**Related Footage Above: Raw sewage overflows at Edgewater Beach last September.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District is once again warning the public of sewage overflow at Edgewater Beach following storms.

The district issued a public advisory after the overflow event around noon Sunday.

Everyone, including kids, older adults and those in poor health, are asked to avoid the water in this swath of Lake Erie for the time being.

Cleveland’s century-old sewer system often emits sewage overflow in the Edgewater area following heavy rain.

The district explained the combined sewer overflow issue in the video below: