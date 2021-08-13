Sewage overflow advisory over, but water quality predicted to be poor at Edgewater, Villa Angela beaches

**For previous coverage, watch below.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A sewage overflow advisory is over at Edgewater Beach, according to the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District.

However, due to recent rains, the district is predicting poor water quality at both Edgewater and Villa Angela beaches Friday. Swimming is not advised.

The overflow advisory was first issued Sunday after heavy rains overwhelmed the system, causing sewage to overflow into Lake Erie.

Signs from the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District were posted on the beach warning people that the lake was potentially contaminated with E. coli and other pathogens that could be especially hazardous for the elderly, children and those who might be ill.

Those signs have been removed.