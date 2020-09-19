Seville-Guilford Fire Department welcomes new therapy K-9 to the team

SEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — The Seville-Guilford Fire Department is welcoming a new four-legged friend to the team.

The Dalmatian puppy was introduced on Facebook along with an adorable photo.

The department said he will become a certified therapy K-9 and specialize in fire prevention training. He will live at the firehouse full-time.

“Marshall will arrive on October 4th and will immediately begin his training. SGFD has partnered with a local training facility and Veterinary care. This project has been funded by personal contributions from the members of the Seville-Guilford Fire Dept.”

The community is welcome to meet the little guy on October 10th and October 11th. Kurtz Concessions will be in the parking lot serving up fair style food.

