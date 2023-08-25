(WJW) – Thursday night’s storms caused strong winds and heavy rain across Northeast Ohio, with tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings that have since expired.

A band of strong storms continues to push south and out of our area. Strong wind gusts upward of 70-80 mph were reported with these storms.

The severe threat is over, but rain will continue overnight leading to more flooding issues. A Flood Watch will last until 8 a.m. Friday across most of the area.

Friday will be much calmer with a few sprinkles in the morning.

Drier conditions through the day with highs in the 80s and upper 70s.

The weather is looking great for Friday night football games.

Humidity will wall to more comfortable levels as we head into the weekend. Enjoy!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

