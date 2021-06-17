Severe weather risk Friday: Here are the main threats and timing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – All of Ohio faces a severe weather risk Friday.

For Northeast Ohio, many areas are under an enhanced risk.

Storms will roll through Friday morning but are not forecast to have any severe elements.

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. is the key window for the weather to turn severe.

Right now, the biggest threats our FOX 8 Weather Team is watching is damaging winds, hail, flooding rains, and a small risk for a tornado.

Storms will linger into Saturday morning. Right now, those appear to be typical thunderstorms and are not showing an enhanced risk.

