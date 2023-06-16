(WJW) – Here is a look at some of the storm reports from across the area Thursday night with tornado reports, tennis ball-sized hail, and damaging winds.

The National Weather Service will go out Friday to survey tornado reports.

This was the first time northern Ohio was under a tornado warning since September 4 of last year.

Friday: A few showers (rumble of thunder near Ashtabula County from the lake) to start off the day, but overall much drier weather.

A spotty shower from time to time with limited coverage in the afternoon.

Spotty showers linger in with a Northwest wind and cooler temperatures with highs near 70.

Then, sunny on Saturday.

The latest ‘Drought Monitor’ shows that some areas are not in one anymore:

Cleveland and surrounding counties are now at a surplus of rain fall, with areas south still reporting a deficit.

Here’s the latest rain report as of June 14:

WEEKEND: Southern storm track should keep the next series of systems just to the south of Ohio. This leaves us with a dry weekend.

Humidity drops this weekend.

A more significant return to higher humidity by the middle of next week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

The long-range outlook shows periods of warmth returning the last week of June building in central Texas and the central U.S.

The FOX 8 weather team highly doubts we will see long stretches of HEAT and HUMIDITY through the first week of July.