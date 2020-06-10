Severe Weather Guide: Staying safe when storms strike

In our Severe Weather Guide, we’ll let you know the difference between a watch and a warning; how to prepare for severe storms; and how to get the very latest weather information sent right to you if you’re on the go when storms strike.

SEVERE WEATHER SAFETY TIPS

Preparing for a tornado: You may only have minutes to prepare. It’s a good idea to practice a tornado family drill once a year. During drills or an actual tornado warning, remember the following:

Here is what to do, according to the National Weather Service, if a tornado warning is issued:

If you are in a tornado warning area, at home , go to your basement, safe room or an interior room away from windows.

, go to your basement, safe room or an interior room away from windows. Outside: Seek shelter inside a sturdy building immediately if a tornado is approaching. Sheds and storage facilities are NOT safe.

Seek shelter inside a sturdy building immediately if a tornado is approaching. Sheds and storage facilities are NOT safe. In a vehicle : Being in a vehicle during a tornado is NOT safe. The best course of action is to drive to the closest shelter. If you are unable to make it to a safe shelter, either get down in your car and cover your head, or abandon your car and seek shelter in a low-lying area such as a ditch or ravine.

: Being in a vehicle during a tornado is NOT safe. The best course of action is to drive to the closest shelter. If you are unable to make it to a safe shelter, either get down in your car and cover your head, or abandon your car and seek shelter in a low-lying area such as a ditch or ravine. CLICK HERE for more information on staying safe during a tornado

*IMPORTANT UPDATE* We have been upgraded to a moderate risk for severe storms late this afternoon into the evening for NW #Ohio. Main threat will be damaging winds up to 75 mph and a couple tornadoes! Please Stay #Weather Aware Later Today!#OHwx #PAwx #NWS #Cleveland #CLEwx pic.twitter.com/mBfH0h83rC — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) June 10, 2020

**TRACK THE STORMS WITH INTERACTIVE RADAR**

We're rarely under a moderate risk for severe weather. Last time was June 2016. Even an enhanced risk is pretty rare. 7% last year 8% in 2018 11% in 2017. To put it another way we've had 323 SPC days w/severe Weather risk in last 5 years. Only one day was under a moderate risk! pic.twitter.com/kF5cMAFfiA — Scott Sabol, Meteorologist CBM/CCM (@ScottSabolFOX8) June 10, 2020

KNOW THE DIFFERENCE: WATCH VS WARNING

Do you know the difference between a weather watch and a warning? A tornado WATCH, for example, is issued by the National Weather Service when conditions are favorable for a tornado to develop. Watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center for counties where tornadoes may

occur. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.

A tornado WARNING means you need to take action. According to the National Weather Service, it means the tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. There is imminent danger to life and property. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows.

FLOODING

When facing a flood, Turn Around Don’t Drown: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over half of all flood-related drownings happen when a vehicle is driven into flood waters. Here are tips from the Ohio Emergency Management Agency to keep yourself safe:

NEVER drive through water-covered roads

If your car stalls in water, abandon it immediately

Be especially careful at night when it’s harder to see the flooded roads

CLICK HERE for more information on flooding safety

WEATHER UPDATES AND ALERTS IN THE PALM OF YOUR HAND

Is it just a passing shower or are thunderstorms moving in? Get instant weather alerts and updates on your cell phone with our FOX 8 weather app.

As always, get the very latest on our FOX 8 weather page.