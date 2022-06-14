CLEVELAND (WJW) — Severe weather hit Northeast Ohio overnight on Tuesday causing issues on the roadways.

There are reports of wind gusts of 70 MPH and rain up to 3 inches.

6 a.m.

Holmes County: SR-39 is closed in both directions from Township Road 456 to Township Road 219 (MM: 1), due to utility lines debris on roadway. Use alternate route.

5:40 a.m.

Holmes County: Plow crews are continuing to clear roads to make them passable. Roadways are closed to travel by any means other than emergency vehicles at this time.

Tuscarawas County: Manchester Avenue just south of Orrville Street and before the tracks in Lawrence Township is closed due to a large tree across the roadway.

5:20 a.m.

Richland County: East Straub Road between 13 and S. Main Street is blocked due to a large tree.

5 a.m.

Holmes County is under a level three roadway emergency.

SR 61, just west of SR 601 in Huron County, is closed due to trees down on power lines.

Erie County: Berlin St. between SR 113 E and the village limits in Berlin Twp. will be closed due to a downed tree blocking the roadway. We will advise once the road has re-opened.

Huron County: US 20 is closed between Hartland Center Road and DeRussey Rd; DeRuessey is closed between US 20 and Townsend Angling Road; Hartland Center Road South of SR 18 is closed to the railroad tracks