Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Northeast Ohio counties

(WJW) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Northeast Ohio counties.
The following counties are under the warning until 7 p.m.: Carroll, Coshocton, Holmes, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Trumbull, Tuscarawas and Wayne.
Around 12:30 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Cambridge moving southeast at 25 miles per hour.
Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are expected and quarter-size hail.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and flash flooding is possible.
Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.