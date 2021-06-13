Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Northeast Ohio counties

(WJW) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Northeast Ohio counties.

The following counties are under the warning until 7 p.m.: Carroll, Coshocton, Holmes, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Trumbull, Tuscarawas and Wayne.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of KY, OH, PA, WV until 7 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/oTFyfQqksl — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) June 13, 2021

Around 12:30 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Cambridge moving southeast at 25 miles per hour.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are expected and quarter-size hail.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and flash flooding is possible.

Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.