HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Severe storms and strong winds damaged trees and buildings in their wake across northern Ohio Thursday night.

Huron County was particularly hit hard, with downed trees and powerlines all over the place. According to the Huron County Sheriff’s Office, the western part of the county was hit the hardest.

The roof was ripped off a resident’s unattached garage in North Fairfield. FOX 8 spoke with the resident, Brad Walcher.

“We heard tornado alerts on our phones. As soon as we heard that, we went straight to the basement. We come out a half hour later to see (the damage). We didn’t think it would be that bad,” Walcher said.

Huron County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed that multiple people were trapped inside the American Legion because so many trees had fallen around it and roads in the village were impassable.

