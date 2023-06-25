(WJW) – Heat and humidity build on Sunday.

We’ll come close to 90°.

POOL ALERT! Load on the sunblock the UV index is a 9 today — very high.

Sunshine in the morning gives way to afternoon passing showers and evening storms.

There’s a chance we could have strong to severe thunderstorms. We are under a “SLIGHT” risk. Stay tuned.

Unsettled conditions remain as the system sticks around. Scattered showers and thunderstorms become more numerous Monday afternoon.

We then cool off behind this system. Temperatures are back in the pleasant zone with highs around 70 midweek.

We warm up as we head into the long holiday weekend. Hello, July!

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.