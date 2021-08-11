Watch Live: Severe storms down trees and powerlines

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW)- Severe weather downed trees and powerlines in parts of Northeast Ohio Wednesday evening.

Some areas were already dealing with power outages caused by a line of storms earlier in the day.

Tree down in Rocky River.

Downed trees in the Edgewater-Detroit Shoreway area. (Photo: Andrew Robinson/FOX 8 News)

Tree down at the Northwest end of Lakewood near Clifton Road. Photo courtesy FOX 8 viewer.

Part of tree down at St. Ignatius of Antioch Elementary School in Cleveland. WJW photo.

More than 99,107 FirstEnergy customers in Ohio were without power, as of 6:20 p.m. Of those, 9,438 were in Summit County, 5,376 were in Lorain County and 53,510 were in Cuyahoga County.

There were several reports of downed trees in the Cleveland, Lakewood and Rocky River areas (as seen in the photo gallery above).

The National Weather Service warned of 80 mph wind gusts and penny-size hail.