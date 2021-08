CLEVELAND (WJW)– A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Ashland, Carroll, Columbiana, Holmes, Mahoning, Richland, Stark, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties until 11 p.m.

The biggest threat will be locally heavy rainfall. Some could reach severe limits due to damaging wind (60+mph) and hail.

The weekend is almost upon us, and so are cooler, less humid conditions going into Saturday and Sunday!