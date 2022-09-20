FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW) – Fairview Park Police were busy last Monday taking multiple reports throughout the day of stolen vehicles.

According to police, the thefts all took place at the Fairview Village Apartments on Lorain Road. And, the stolen vehicles were all manufactured by either Kia or Hyundai.

The vehicles were later recovered.

Police say based on evidence, investigators believe the thefts all took place “within a period of a few minutes” and were committed by multiple suspects that exited from the same car.

The crimes took place at about 1 a.m. It’s not clear how many vehicles were reported stolen.

Recently, the Westlake Police Department offered free steering wheel locks to KIA and Hyundai owners.

This comes after a surge in thefts has been found directly linked to videos posted on TikTok showing people how to steal those vehicles, which are models with keyed ignitions.

A statement Hyundai sent to police said, in part:

“Hyundai Motor America is concerned about the recent rise in auto thefts of certain Hyundai model vehicles.

“While all of our vehicles meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, unfortunately, our vehicles have been targeted in a coordinated effort on social media.

“Criminals are targeting our vehicles without engine immobilizers. Immobilizers became standard on all vehicles produced after November 1, 2021.”

The company says they’re working on a more permanent solution to fix the issue and that, “Beginning October 1 ‘security kits’ will be available for purchase and installation at Hyundai dealerships and Compustar authorized installers across the country.”

Customers with questions can contact the Hyundai Consumer Assistance Center at (800) 633-5151.