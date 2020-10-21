Several thousand people lose power during heavy rain in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – About 4,000 FirstEnergy customers lost power Wednesday morning.

Flood advisories and warnings are in effect for several more hours.

The bulk of the outages are in Cuyahoga County.

During the peak of the storms there were actually very few outages.

It’s estimated many parts of the area have seen more than two inches of rain.

