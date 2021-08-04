Several sickened, 1 develops kidney failure in multistate E. coli outbreak linked to cake mix: CDC

(WJW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating after a “multistate outbreak” of E. coli infections linked to cake mix.

According to the CDC, 16 people from 12 states, including Ohio, have been infected with the same strain of E. coli between Feb. 26, 2021, to July 27, 2021.

Of the 16, seven people were hospitalized. One developed kidney failure.

Of the eight people interviewed by health officials, six reported tasting or eating raw batter made with the cake mix. They reported buying different varieties and brands of cake mix.

The CDC says the true number of sick people is “likely much higher than the number reported” and could stretch across other states.

According to the CDC, eating raw cake batter can make someone sick. It contain harmful germs like E.coli, which are killed only when raw batter is baked or cooked.

The FDA is conducting a traceback investigation to determine where sick people bought the cake mix and to determine a common brand or production facility.